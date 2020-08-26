Badly abused dog expected to make a full recovery

Three-year-old Hoomau was rescued by Paws of Hawaii on July 15. The lab-pit mix was found with a massive wound on his back.

Kuulei Durand, founder of Paws of Hawaii, said in her nine years of animal rescue experience, this is by far the worst case she’s seen.

“It’s hard to say what happened to him,” said Durand. “There’s speculation down to either he was burned or he was cut,” Durand said. “He came to us, and basically, this entire expanse of his back, every where you see blue, was completely open and raw.”

It’s been about a month and a half since Hoomau was abused. He still needs medical attention everyday, but he is on his way to making a full recovery.

“He has a whole team of people who help him because of the severity of his case,” Durand said. “He has to go into the veterinarian clinic every single day, have the wound changed, cleaned, and laser treatments done.”

Despite everything he has endured, Hoomau is doing incredible.

Caitlin Clarke is fostering Hoomau. She said it took a while, but his personality is starting to shine.

“When we first got Hoomau he just hid in the kennels,” Clarke explained. “So you could tell he was comfortable there, but he didn’t want to come out at all.”

Today, Hoomau is practically a different dog.

“Now he comes out,” Clarke said about how Hoomau’s recovery. “It’s like a race at the starting gate in the morning, when I open the kennel door, he comes bounding out like a bunny rabbit.”

Paws of Hawaii said in about a month, Hoomau will be ready for his forever home.

“At this point, we have absolutely zero doubts that he’s going to be completely healed and make a full recovery,” Durand said. “He’s going to hold no grudges, and be a completely happy dog when this is over.”

For the rest of his life, Hoomau will need to wear sunscreen and a T-shirt when outside.

So far, Hoomau’s medical bills have cost over $7,000. If you would like to help with his recovery, click here.