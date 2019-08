HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu woman arrested in connection with the death of a 7-month-old girl has now been indicted for manslaughter.

According to court documents, Dixie villa was babysitting the girl back in February.

The next morning, Villa told police she noticed the girl’s skin was discolored.

The autopsy report reveals she died from an overdose of benadryl.

Villa’s bail, which was previously one million dollars, is now set at $500,000.