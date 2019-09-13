Average Americans spend this much money on dating

New research revealing just how expensive it is to find love.

The average American spends over $120,000 on dating throughout their life. This breaks down to almost $200 a month for single people according to a new “OnePoll” study.

Researchers say the costs of going out to dinner and getting groomed for a date all add up.

Over 50 percent of study participants reveal they’ve canceled dates because of the financial burdens they bring. Others aren’t so thrifty, almost 30 percent say they’d be willing to go into debt in order to lock down a mate.