August 3: 3,462 passengers, 35 flights arrive in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, 3,462 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year approximately 38,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The table below shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = Flight crew members.

Transit = People who are in transit to another location through Hawai‘i and aren’t leaving the airport.

Military = Military exempt personnel .

Exempt = People who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state.

Relocate to Hawai‘i = People who are moving to Hawai‘i .

Returning Resident = People who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents.

Visitor = People who are not in the above categories.

The following table shows what the O‘ahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.

For Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and state updates regarding COVID-19 visit their website.

