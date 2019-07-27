Asia Pacific Dance Festival at UH Mānoa

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Asia Pacific Dance Festival showcases the finest dances, dancers, and choreographers from Asia and the Pacific.

Centered on a series of performances, the Festival includes such complementary activities as workshops, university course offerings, public lectures, forums, and community demonstrations.

These activities foster diverse and dynamic types of interactions leading to opportunities for dialogue that increases cross-cultural understanding and respect for what we know and what we come to know.

For all the information, schedule and to purchase tickets, go to http://manoa.hawaii.edu/outreach/asiapacificdance/.