Arts and historical sites impacted financially by COVID-19

Museums were among the locations given the green light to reopen, and like many other industries, the arts have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being closed for months, Iolani Palace can finally reopen. Entry to the palace this weekend is already sold out, it is a promising start for trying times.

The Executive Director of Iolani Palace, Paula Akana said the palace reduced its capacity to just 20% and that means less revenue for the palace.

“The palace is in trouble,” Akana said. “We really your help by buying a ticket and coming to visit us, by buying a membership, by making a donation or buying a ticket for someone else.”

The cost of maintaining the historical site keeps mounting, Akana said the palace losses $7,700 a day.

Museums have not seen foot traffic in more than three months.

The Honolulu Museum of Art is set to open on July 16. HoMA’s Deputy Director, Allison Wong, said the museum has also felt the impacts form COVID-19, although membership renewals and donations have helped.

Wong said, “We will be ready to kind of say hey, everyone here in your own backyard, when was the last time you visited the Honolulu Museum of Art?”

The museum will reopen with modifications to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

Wong said, “We are looking at how we design the museum with gallery flows and what direction, making sure that we don’t have too many people in one place, we will have timed ticketing so that’s a new thing.”

Meanwhile, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will announce its reopening date next week. The museum’s Director of Marketing, Kalli Abernathy, said they have received support from the community but it has also been financially impacted by the virus.

“Our visitors are our livelihood, so being closed is of course kind of our worst-case scenario especially for such an extended period of time,” Abernathy said. “We have really felt the love and support from the local community during that time just words of encouragement.”

Akana said they are looking for funding sources to maintain the doors open of Iolani Palace.