Army medic pleads guilty to lesser charge in wife’s murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of an army medic accused of his wife’s murder back in 2014. Prosecutors say Sgt. Michael Walker was having an affair with another woman and the two conspired to kill her.

Walker’s wife Catherine was found stabbed to death in their home in the Aliamanu Military Reservation. The trial was scheduled to begin October 1, 2019, but instead, Walker will be pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Walker was charged with first-degree murder, which carries a punishment of life in prison without the possibility of being released. But in the agreement, Walker will be pleading guilty to aiding and abetting to second-degree murder, meaning he could someday be set free.

“I believe this plea agreement is the step in the right direction of doing justice for this horrific crime,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price. “The family members were consulted and agreed to this resolution and that their agreement was critical to our determination to resolve this case by way of a plea agreement.”

Prosecutors say he conspired with Ailsa Jackson, the woman he was having an affair with, to have his wife killed. The two met through an online posting and communicated often through texts and emails. Walker informed Jackson that his “biggest” or “deepest” desire was to have his wife “gone.” Court records state that Walker made it clear he wanted Jackson to kill his wife. Walker said because of financial concerns, he did not want to divorce his wife. And if his wife was dead, he stood to gain $400-thousand in life insurance.

Court records say Walker left a key outside to the back door of their house in the Aliamanu Military Reservation. That’s what Jackson used to get inside. She grabbed a long sharp kitchen knife, went upstairs where Catherine was sleeping and stabbed her multiple times and killed her. Walker was working at Tripler Army Medical Center at the time, trying to provide an alibi for himself.

Jackson pled guilty to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. Walker has been in custody since 2015.

“Under the terms of this deal any sentence imposed could be concurrent to the military case and I will tell you presently Mr. Walker is serving a 10 prison sentence pursuant to criminal charges by the military,” said Price.

Walker could be looking at a minimum of 24 years in prison but the judge will make the final call. His sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2020.