Army Corps making changes to Ala Wai flood project after community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A controversial but critical Ala Wai Flood prevention Project is slated for changes.

That’s after residents and private property owners complained about features like walls and barriers around the canal and up high in several mauka valleys.

The Army Corps of Engineers said today it will modify plans for the $345 million project, to remove upper Makiki and Palolo Valley features where private property was impacted.

Where space allows, they will try to use earthen berms instead of walls in the canal area.

More community engagement events will be held. More information on this project can be found here.