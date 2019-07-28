Are you prepared for an emergency? Ready2React teaches people how

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ready2React was held at Pearlridge Center, hosting dozens of local, state, and federal agencies, on Saturday, July 27.

It featured the largest collection of emergency vehicles and equipment on public display all year on Oahu. Folks were able to find out how to better protect their homes in case of a disaster and were also given m-r-e’s or ready to eat meal kits.

“Actually, you know what? They’re pretty good,” said Diane Reece from the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. “They’re hefty about 2,000 calories a meal. But they’re enough to keep you alive in case of an emergency.

“If the house was built before 1988 on Oahu, they should be adding hurricane clips. The very first thing we ask people to do,” said Dennis Hwang of the UH Sea Grant Program.

This is the 7th year the state has held Ready2React. Hurricane season runs through November 30.