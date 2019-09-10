Apple unveils three new iPhones

News
Posted: / Updated:

Apple fans rejoice!

The tech giant has unveiled the newest generation of its iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Apple showed off its new iPhone Eleven at a media event in Cupertino, California Tuesday.

The new phones will have better battery life, newer camera systems and upgraded hardware

The iPhone Eleven is expected to cost you $699, while the iPhone Eleven Pro and Pro Max will cost $999 and $1099 respectively.

The new iPhones are available for pre-order Friday and and will go on sale September 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories