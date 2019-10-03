Another brush fire breaks out on Maui in Wailuku

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new brush fire broke out in the afternoon near Waiinu Road in Wailuku on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area so fire personnel can address this fire.

There are no road closures for this event at this time.

