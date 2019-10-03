HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new brush fire broke out in the afternoon near Waiinu Road in Wailuku on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Motorist are asked to avoid the area so fire personnel can address this fire.
There are no road closures for this event at this time.
- Saint Louis’ Jayden de Laura thinks he can ‘flourish’ at Washington State following verbal commitment
- A fiery, fatal single-car crash on Farrington Highway raises concerns about speeding in the area
- Another brush fire breaks out on Maui in Wailuku
- Broken cellphone helped nab suspect in Maui murder case
- Hawaii State Art Museum Features Hamilton Kobayashi Collection