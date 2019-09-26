Annual Kauai County vehicle and equipment auction begins

LIHUE (KHON2) – County officials today announced that its annual vehicle and equipment auction begins Wednesday, Sept. 25.

To view the list of items in the auction and instructions on how to submit a bid, you may visit county’s website, www.kauai.gov and click on “Bids and Proposals” and refer to “2020-SA-1.”

The public will be able to inspect the vehicles and equipment at various county locations on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 by appointment only. The deadline to submit a bid is Thursday, Oct. 10.

The winning bidders will be notified between Oct.11 to 15.

For more information or schedule an appointment to inspect an item, please call Cienna Barretto at 241-1961 and cbarretto@kauai.gov.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact please contact Ms. Barretto at the number and email above.

Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.