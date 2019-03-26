Angela Lee feels ‘bulletproof plan’ will lead her to double-champ status this Saturday

Despite being an undefeated world champion, Mililani’s Angela Lee has battled through her share of adversities in her career over the last two years.

“I think that for me, the past few years, my career has slowed down a little bit due to adversities and I think that I told everyone that this year, 2019 is going to be my year,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The reigning ONE Championship atomweight title-holder defended her crown in May of 2018 with a decision victory over Mei Yamaguchi, but that came after a car accident that delayed the initial bout and prior to pushing back a fight with Xiong Jing Nan due to a back injury this past November.

This Saturday, in the co-main event of ONE Championship: A New Era, Lee will return to the cage to face the strawweight champion Nan in Tokyo, Japan with a chance to become the first female in the organization to own multiple weight-class titles simultaneously.

“For me I feel like I’ve been waiting for this fight for a long time. It’s been on my mind since I signed that bout agreement and I’m just so eager and anxious to get in that cage and perform well,” said Lee.

“I’m going to bring out all my tools and I’m going to make this fight a very special one. I’ve gone over the game plan numerous times with my coach and my team and I feel like we have a bulletproof plan.”

Lee feels very strongly that like the old saying goes, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and in her eyes she is as strong as ever.

“Having to sit out and not do what I love to do, just made me more motivated. I’ve never been so ready in my career. I will not leave Japan without two titles over my shoulders,” said Lee.

At the time of Lee’s originally scheduled date to face Nan, a female fighter had never won titles in multiple weight-classes in sport history. However, after Lee was forced to pull-out with the back ailment, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes captured the UFC’s featherweight title. Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg in December to claim the historic title as the first ever female double-champion.

Lee, was disappointed that she was unable to make her bid at the historic title, but remains motivated to prove that she is one of the very best in the world.

“I feel like it’s an opportunity to showcase to everyone. All different kinds of fans and to just show all the other fighters out there too just how fast I’m developing and I just want to keep improving. That’s my own goal. To be the best version of myself possible.”

ONE Championship: New Era will take place on Saturday at 8:30 pm HST from Tokyo, Japan.

Lee is the co-main event, which is the 14th fight of the night.

The event will be streamed via the free of charge ONE Championship App.