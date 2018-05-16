Angela & Christian Lee are confident that history will be made this Friday

One Championship’s Unstoppable Dreams is quickly approaching and so is the dream that the Lee siblings are looking to make a reality.

Friday in Singapore Mililani’s Angela Lee (8-0) will defend her atomweight championship against Mei Yamaguchi (16-10) in the main event of ONE Championship’s Unstoppable Dreams card while little brother Christian Lee (9-1) will face off with Martin Nguyen (10-2) for the featherweight title.

If victorious the Lee’s would become the first brother-sister world champions in mixed martial arts history. A vision that was first put into focus a decade ago as rising stars in Hawaii’s junior martial arts circuit.

“This is a chance for Angela and I to make history and we’re not going to let this moment pass us by. We’re going to take full advantage of it and at the end of the night you’re going to see a nice picture of the two of us holding our belts on our shoulder” Christian Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.



“We’ve been talking about it for a long time now and it’s finally here. It’s happening. To see our faces side by side on that poster it’s, I got to double take, look at that twice sometimes and think wow, we’re doing it. We just got to seal the deal. Both of us are going to come away with that belt on Friday night” added Angela.

It will be a late night or early morning for Hawaii fans depending on sleep schedule. The main card on Friday will begin at 2:30am HST and will be available live and free for all fans via the ONE Championship app.



“As much as we love fighting here in Singapore, we really love everyone back home in Hawaii. That’s where our base is, our family, our friends and it means the world to us. I know it’s late or it’s early but it’s going to be a good show, so tune in”

Stay with KHON2 both on-air and online as Sports Director Rob DeMello will be providing reports from Singapore in the days leading up to the fights and following the event.