Angela and Christian Lee will make history in May for ONE

The Lee family could be bringing home double the gold at ONE FC’s Unstoppable Dream card in Singapore on May 18, 2018.

Christian Lee (9-1), the brother of reigning Atomweight champion Angela Lee will fight for the organization’s Featherweight title against Martin Nguyen (10-2) in the co-main event.

“It’s crazy, I was calling for the title shot, really my whole career, ever since I started, but now that it’s finally happening, the contract is signed and I couldn’t be happier,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“It’s a dream come true and of course it’s not, nothing is for sure yet. I still have to put in the work. I still have to go in there and win the belt,” Lee added.

The Main Event will feature big sister Angela (8-0) defending her title against Mei Yamaguchi (16-10-1), the same fighter Lee beat for the title on May 6, 2016.

It will mark as the first time in mixed martial arts history that siblings will compete for world championships on the same night.

As for Christian who is still only 19 years old, he will have a chance to not only claim his first world title but also avenge the only defeat of his career.

Nicknamed “The Warrior” Lee lost to Nguyen via Guillotine Choke in the opening round of their fight in August of 2016.

Since that loss Lee has won four consecutive fights.

“I think it’s a great matchup. When I fought him two years ago I believed that I could beat him, I still believe that I can beat him today. It was just a strategical error and we fixed all those mistakes and going to this fight it’s going to be a very different fight,” added Christian.

Angela and Christian Lee will hit the cage on their championship quests on May 18. The fight card will be available via stream at ONEFC.com