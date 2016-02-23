Analysis: Honolulu one of worst state capitals due to lack of affordability

Thanks to an overall lack of affordability, Honolulu ranks close to the bottom in rankings according to a recent analysis.

The personal finance website WalletHub posted its 2016’s Best & Worst State Capitals and Honolulu placed 44th out of 50 cities.

It ranks dead last in overall affordability due to its category rankings in Least Affordable Housing (50th), Lowest Median Household Income (adjusted to cost of living – 48th), and Highest Debt as Percentage of Median Income (47th).

Honolulu also ranks low — 46th — in the percentage of millenial newcomers.

The website’s analysts compared the 50 state capitals to identify which among them combines the best of everything an ideal city has to offer, such as affordability, a strong economy, high education standards and overall excellent quality of life.

Honolulu, however, is ranked first with the most attractions and is one of the five number-one ranked cities with the lowest unemployment rate.

The bottom 10, as ranked, is Boston, MA; Baton Rouge, LA; Dover, DE; Honolulu, Trenton, NJ; Providence,RI; Jackson, MS; Montgomery, AL; Carson, NV; and Hartford, CT.

Austin, TX is considered the best state capital according to this analysis.

Data used to create these rankings were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Council for Community and Economic Research, Areavibes, Renwood Realtytrac, TransUnion, GreatSchools.org, U.S. News & World Report, the Health Resources and Services Administration, County Health Rankings, Walk Score, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the Allstate Insurance Company, Yelp, TripAdvisor and WalletHub research.