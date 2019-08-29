An introduced bill will extend lifeguard hours on Oahu beaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council has introduced a bill to extend lifeguard hours at Oahu beaches.

The measure would require the Director of the Emergency Medical Services to develop a program to ensure there are lifeguards on duty during daylight hours.

The director of the EMS says that he is in support of the measure, but has some concerns.

“My concern is we would have to hire many, many more employees and in hiring more employees we don’t want to lower the qualification standards or the training standards of our staff,” said EMS Dept. Director Jim Howe.

Ocean Safety is currently doing this at Hanauma Bay as part of a pilot project. So far, they are seeing positive results.