The results are in for the most popular Halloween candy!

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are officially America’s top trick-or-treating treat.

Researchers found 36 percent of people love the chocolate peanut butter dessert, while 18 percent prefer Snickers, and 11 percent like M&M’s the best.

Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst and Tootsie Pops were other favorite candies.

About 53 percent of those polled say they could do without the holiday.