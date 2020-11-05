Alzheimer’s impacts more than 5 million Americans

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. Currently, there are more than 5 million Americans living with the disease.

Dr. Gina Fujikami, a geriatrician at the Queen’s Medical Center, said Alzheimer’s is often association with aging.

“I believe there is over 28,000 people in Hawaii living with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” she said.

If you think your loved one may have it, Dr. Fujikami said symptoms can be anything that is out of the ordinary.

“Are they having trouble paying the bills? Are they gtting lost when they drive? Are they leaving the stove on?” Dr. Fujikami said about some of the early signs of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Fujikami said while there is no cure, it is still best to see a doctor and get diagnosed.

“It is a degenerative disease right now,” she said. “We do have some tools in our pocket to try to stabilize the disease, but we don’t have a cure.”

With no cure, doctors may have patients try mental exercises to help to slow the progression.

“So a lot of people like to do jigsaw puzzles, breakout board games or do anything to keep the mind stimulated. Reading is very good,” Dr. Fujikai said.

It’s also important for patients with Alzheimer’s to have social stimulation, according to Dr. Fujikami.

However, due to COVID-19, social interaction is few and far between.

“We’re seeing more acute worsening of the dementia, more confusion, a lot more behavioral issues as well,” Dr. Fujikami said about the impact the pandemic is having on Alzheimer’s patients.

Dr. Fujikami said if you suspect anything in a loved one, see a doctor.

“A lot of people chalk up memory problems as, ‘Oh it’s just aging there’s nothing we can do,'” Dr. Fujikami said. “If we can diagnose Alzheimer’s at an early stage then there is still a lot that we can do to keep it stable for as long as possible,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Oahu Walk to End Alz is happening on Saturday, November 7th.

Registration and participation is free, but donations will help fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

To sign up, click here.

