Yamanoha leaves HART, more than a month after federal guilty plea

Russell Yamanoha has left his position with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Yamanoha, who was part of the public involvement and media relations team at the rail agency, had pleaded guilty last month to a federal misdemeanor conspiracy charge in an IBEW Local 1260 union vote-rigging case. A separate indictment ensnared its former business manager, Brian Ahakuelo, Ahakuelo’s wife and sister in law.

Yamanoha is awaiting sentencing in December the plea deal reached earlier this fall. He could spend up to a year in jail.

HART has not yet responded to a request for a statement, nor have they said whether Yamanoha quit or was fired. HART CEO Andrew Robbins had told KHON2 last month that there’s “no valid reason” to change Yamanoha’s employment status, and added he would’t consider the matter again until sentencing.

Yamanoha and his attorney have not yet responded to requests for comment.