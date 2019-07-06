Regulations drafted to rein in bike and scooter companies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Caldwell administration has proposed a new law to regulate “shared mobility vehicle” companies such as bikes and scooters in Honolulu County, a move Mayor Kirk Caldwell told KHON2 would be coming when Always Investigating reported on the issue back in May.

The administration’s draft bill would authorize the city to set aside parking stalls as designated bikeshare or scooter zones, and charge companies a fee to use them for business. It would require insurance coverage as high as $4 million, and companies would have to maintain a 24-hour customer service center. Those trying to operate outside of the framework face stiff penalties.

The administration told the Honolulu City Council in a letter that the city was unequipped to deal with businesses that have tried to enter the market, and that Honolulu needs a way to organize and operators.

