Prosecutor’s office wants to try Christopher Deedy beyond assault charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office says it still wants to try Christopher Deedy over the killing of Kollin Elderts, but will ask an appeals court to let them go beyond assault charges.

The 9th circuit court of appeals ruled that Deedy can be tried a third time but not on murder and manslaughter charges just for assault.

The prosecutor’s office tells always investigating on Friday they will request a full nine-judge review from the appeals court saying the three-judge panels ruling limits their ability to hold Deedy responsible to the degree the law permits for killing Kollin Elderts.

Deedy’s attorney told us Thursday the defense will press to prevent a third trial.