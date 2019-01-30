Police radio talk reveals connection between deadly crash and a scene fled just prior

Honolulu (KHON2) - The deadly Kakaako crash Monday night unfolded just minutes after a suspicious but routine police incident involving the perpetrator minutes before. Always Investigating listened to the emergency scanners before the deadly crash and heard police were dealing with this truck and driver just minutes before the deadly crash.

Just after 6 p.m. a police officer responding to an incident in the Makaloa Street area, involving a truck that left the scene of a traffic incident, calls in to run a license plate check.

Dispatcher: "Papa November November 1-1-4 negative for theft, 2006 Ford pickup gray in color"

Officer: "10-4. That's a unit 1 in a fled-scene, last seen headed down Kapiolani Boulevard."

Within minutes according to the scanners, the vehicle caused another scene -- this time deadly.

Officer: “Kamakee.”

Dispatcher: “10-4, I got Ala Moana and where?”

Officer: “Kamakee, we got HFD on scene.”

Officer: "We got vehicles and we got three people down, actually 4 people down."

Police closed the road westbound and called in for multiple ambulances.

Officer: “We've got multiple casualties maybe.”

First responders sprang into action to render aid.

Dispatcher: “Engine 9, Tower 9, Battalion 2, Rescue One, with a motor vehicle accident involving multiple pedestrians."

Within 10 minutes officers on the scanners confirm the truck that had fled the Makaloa area incident was one and the same.

Officer elsewhere: “I'm going to search for the Papa November November 1-1-4 on Kapiolani."

Officer at Kamakee: “No this is the one, the code 1 over here.”

We'll continue to follow up on what authorities say happened leading up to the deadly crash.