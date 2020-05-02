Nakanelua ousted as UPW state director over misuse of funds

The head of one of Hawaii’s largest labor unions is now out, and the union has been taken over by an appointed administrator due to alleged misuse of funds. Dayton Nakanelua, state director for United Public Workers (UPW) Local 646 was removed yesterday. He’s the latest leader of a large Hawaii union to be ousted over spending irregularities.

A letter sent to members from the president of the national union that oversees UPW Local 646 says both Nakanelua, and administrator of fiscal and membership services Jeanne Endo, have been removed from their positions. The decision came down yesterday after an audit found abuse and misuse of union funds by Nakanelua and others.

The parent union says from 2017, Nakanelua and others made $21,840 in charges on UPW credit cards that lacked proper documentation. They say Endo got reimbursement for thousands spend on gift cards, a computer, per diem spending and an annual car allowance

The letter from AFSCME President Lee Saunders goes on to say: “Nakanelua acknowledged and agreed to remedy many of these findings, but he still has not taken appropriate action.”

UPW represents more than 12,000 government blue-collar workers across the state.

“UPW has suffered from deficient financial management, including the opportunity for serious abuse and misuse of member dues money,” Saunders wrote. “As a member of UPW, you have a right to transparency, and you should have full faith that your dues money is being managed wisely. as president of AFSCME, I will not stand for anyone breaking this trust.”

This is just the latest financial scandal to hit local unions. Brian Ahakuelo, the former head of IBEW Local 1260, was federally indicted last year for conspiracy, vote-rigging and embezzlement along with two relatives, and four others charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

In 2002 for UPW boss Gary Rodrigues and his daughter Robin Haunani Rodrigues Sabatini were convicted for money laundering and other charges for bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union.

As for what happens at UPW now with Nakanelua out, a local administrator has been installed. Liz Ho is taking over day-to-day UPW affairs and will ensure continued representation of UPW members in the workplace. No criminal charges have yet been filed.

KHON2 reached out to UPW for response and have not heard back.