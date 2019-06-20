False shooter scare prompts call for hearings, more airport accountability

Lawmakers are calling for big changes after a false active-shooter scare shut down much of Honolulu’s airport operations yesterday.

The backlash is much like what followed the false nuclear ballistic missile alert scare last year — with lawmakers calling for hearings, an overhaul of crisis response, and more speed and accountability when things go wrong.

Visitors and locals alike endured a marathon wait at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday. An overheating battery charger in a laptop bag led TSA to clear a mainland terminal checkpoint. The Department of Transportation says that’s when stanchions fell over creating a “pop, pop, pop“ sound mistaken for gunshots.

“I don’t know where it came from but yes there were multiple TSA agents yelling ‘active shooter, active shooter, run, run, run, run, take off,’” said Nathan Paulsberg, who was at the checkpoint with his family for their flight back to Chicago. “Literally 50 people running through the TSA gate, trampling each other trying to get through, and then separating off to different areas.”

Passengers scattered to both sides of the checkpoint, causing the secure area of the airport — and even boarded flights — to be evacuated, with many waiting in the hot sun. It took almost 4 hours before Terminal 2 checkpoints reopened. The Department of Transportation said they put on twitter within 20 minutes that it was a false alarm, and also had an announcement going on a loop over the loudspeaker, though they acknowledged it was hard to hear especially in the areas outside where passengers were herded. Many passengers say they didn’t hear officially one way or the other for quite some time.

“It’s one thing to startle and scare people, it’s another to calm them down if it in fact is a false alarm,” said Sen. Glenn Wakai, who chairs the Senate’s Energy, Economic Development and Tourism Committee, “so even that part of the entire game plan, as to how does the state respond to disasters generally?“

Among the travelers impacted by the aftermath was Sen. Donna Kim, who had to catch a flight to Miami.

“Almost 4 hours later there was not one airport official that I saw the whole time I was there waiting in line,” Kim said. “There was no one coordinating the line, nobody was telling us what to do.“

“I called the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee,” Kim said. “I told her that we should have a hearing and she agrees. We should find out what went wrong“

Kim also called the director of the state Department of Transportation while waiting in line.

“I called Jade Butay,” Kim says. “He wasn’t at the airport. He didn’t know what was going on.”

KHON2 asked the DOT if and when director Butay was informed what was happening. We have not yet received a response.

“I told him, ‘you guys have got to do something. What’s going on?’” Kim said she told Butay. “There needs to be some sort of coordination.“

Coordination, lawmakers say, between the federal TSA, state sheriffs assigned to airport patrol, the private security contractor, and D.O.T. personnel.

“I mean this is not rocket science. These are just entities that are tasked with public safety that have to come up with a clear plan,” Wakai said, “so if there’s an active shooter, if there’s a natural disaster, if there’s a manmade disaster that they have a plan. The fact that we don’t have a plan and we’re a state agency, this is one of the few areas where this is a core government service, we have the keep the public safe, we should have a plan.”

KHON2 asked what could have made a difference Tuesday?

“I think that for a third year in a row we have failed as a legislative body to pass an airports corporation or an airport authority,” Wakai said, adding such an oversight board and centralized management could help “for us having some type of protocol to make sure that if in fact, heaven forbid, an incident like this were to be real in the future that we would have some type of state procedure versus just being chickens without their heads running around trying to figure stuff out on the fly.”

Late Wednesday afternoon the state Department of Transportation put out a statement saying they teed up an emergency operations center during yesterday’s incident and that an after-action review will see if any changes to the airport’s security plan is necessary.

Always Investigating asked the TSA, the Department of Transportation and the sheriffs division do they have a plan — and do they practice together — how to deal with false alarms and active shooters, had it been a real threat. We will continue to follow up.