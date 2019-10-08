Councilmember calls for delay of Kakaako parks transfer to city

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Pine is asking the city administration to delay taking over Kakaako Waterfront Park and other nearby parcels in a handoff from the state slated for this fall.

Pine submitted a resolution, Res. 19-254, suggesting a slowdown in light of the capital and operating costs the Kakaako parks require, when there are lots of improvements to be done at other city parks. (Track resolution status here.)

“We’re not saying don’t ever take over this park,” Pine said. “All we’re saying is, let’s fix what we have first, maintain parks all across the island first.”

The city parks department spokesperson says they have been fixing parks islandwide, including more than 115 new and upgraded play structures, 88 renovated restrooms and more than 300 resurfaced courts. Improvements span 160 parks on Oahu as part of the city’s Kakou for Parks Initiative.

Always Investigating has been keeping tabs on the 41-acre Kakaako transition, which will create dozens of new park maintenance positions and cost millions per year to upkeep.

“We are in the hiring process as the positions were approved in the current FY2020 budget,” the city’s parks spokesperson said in a statement.”

The parks department says the transfer is on track for a Nov. 1 handoff.