Controversial Ala Moana playground could be moved to the Kakaako Waterfront Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A controversial privately-funded playground slated for Ala Moana Beach Park, could be moving to the Kakaako Waterfront Park — a compromise first floated by lawmakers and community members.

That move is expected to be officially announced this weekend by playground funders.

Always Investigating first reported how the city’s takeover of Kakaako parks from the state opened a window to move the playground.

We also found that an already-approved environmental study by the state allows for a play area, adventure zone, splash pads, sports areas and concession at Kakaako. Following our coverage, the Honolulu City Council passed a resolution asking for the playground to be relocated.

The initial site at Ala Moana, directly across from “Park Lane” where the leading playground donors have condos, unleashed community opposition, a city council demand for an EIS re-do, and resistance to accepting the gifted funding if it were to be placed at Ala Moana.