Better communication planned for residents near Nuuanu Reservoir

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 05:49 PM HST

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 06:44 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Board of Water Supply has released the Emergency Action Plan for Nuuanu Reservoir #1.

Always Investigating asked for the report since many residents were caught off guard by Thursday's evacuation confusion.

The Emergency Action Plan shows the alert levels for different natural disasters as they may affect the reservoir, who should evacuate, and how quickly any water breach would reach different areas.

The Board of Water Supply says it wants to start a new level of communication with the public.

"We have some fact sheets we are working on for all three of our dams, FAQs and evacuation maps," said Kathleen Pahinui, Board of Water Supply Spokesperson. "And then what we are planning on doing is making that available to the public through our website. We are going to actually put up a section on emergency planning."

They say that they also want to reach out to schools, businesses and hospitals to keep them informed.

Click here to see the complete Emergency Action Plan for Nuuanu Reservoir #1.

Model Output Statistics

Inhabited areas, landmarks Distance from breach (miles) Time from beginning of breach to first inundation (minutes) Time from beginning of breach to maximum water depth (minutes) Maximum flood depth (feet)
Dam 0 0 18.7 6.44
Country Club Rd 0.08 4 min 19.62 5.33
Pahoehoe Pl / Ahipuu St 0.31 8 min 21.14 8.73
Kupu Pl 0.59 12.5 min 22.82 6.98
Pahili Rd / Stream Dr 0.73 15 min 23.77 5.61
Maui St / Stream Dr 0.85 16 min 25.28 8.53
Wyllie St 0.99 19 min 26.74 7.89
Kawananakoa Pl 1.22 21 min 28.00 5.23
Apio Ln 1.39 22 min 28.87 3.00
N Judd St 1.50 23 min 29.69 4.55
Bates St 1.64 24 min 30.29 5.21
N Kuakini St 1.84 26.5 min 32.10 5.82
W H1 Fwy 2.13 29 min 34.08 12.53
N Vineyard Blvd 2.30 31 min 36.27 6.46
Canal 2.32 31.5 min 38.41 5.94
N Kukui St 2.42 33 min 44.17 3.25
N Beretania St 2.55 37.5 min 46.75 2.61
N King St / Iwilei Rd 2.71 41 min 49.73 1.97
Sumner St 2.88 54 min 63.98 1.00
Pacific St 3.13 1 hr 27 min 109.78 0.26
N Nimitz Hwy 3.29 2 hrs 55 min 216.75 0.13
Canal (port) 2.85 42 min 51.42 1.66

