Better communication planned for residents near Nuuanu Reservoir

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Board of Water Supply has released the Emergency Action Plan for Nuuanu Reservoir #1.

Always Investigating asked for the report since many residents were caught off guard by Thursday's evacuation confusion.

The Emergency Action Plan shows the alert levels for different natural disasters as they may affect the reservoir, who should evacuate, and how quickly any water breach would reach different areas.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Board of Water Supply says it wants to start a new level of communication with the public.

"We have some fact sheets we are working on for all three of our dams, FAQs and evacuation maps," said Kathleen Pahinui, Board of Water Supply Spokesperson. "And then what we are planning on doing is making that available to the public through our website. We are going to actually put up a section on emergency planning."

They say that they also want to reach out to schools, businesses and hospitals to keep them informed.

Click here to see the complete Emergency Action Plan for Nuuanu Reservoir #1.

