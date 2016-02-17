Always Investigating: MPD investigating case of missing tires

After KHON2 revealed another major case of county worker misspending on Maui. Police are now looking into possible criminal misconduct.

KHON2 has learned the county administration has turned the case over to the Maui Police Department, joining a growing list of possible Maui county worker theft cases that could lead to criminal charges.

KHON2 uncovered a massive tire caper. About $73,000 in tires was paid for by the county but nowhere to be found on county vehicles. This was all traced to a worker the county has now moved to fire after months of paid leave.

Maui police say “we recently received the case from corporation counsel. A detective was assigned to review the case regarding any criminal misconduct.”

Police are pretty busy with similar referrals from the administration, including another one from the same county baseyard where tens of thousands on a commercial kitchen that housed a side catering business; and alleged wrongdoing related to automotive spending by parks staff at the war memorial stadium fix-it shop.

KHON2 will follow up on each case when and if any will result in criminal charges and arrests, and if there’s any hope of pay back to taxpayers.