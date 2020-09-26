Aloun Farms cancels 20th Annual Pumpkin Festival

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Aloun Farms confirmed that the 20th Annual Pumpkin Festival and the educational tours offered have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The festival was originally supposed to take place on Oct. 1 and last for three weekends.

“We explored every safety measure in hopes of continuing this annual tradition, but decided to

err on the side of caution in order to ensure the health and safety of our community,” explained Aloun Farms President and General Manager Alec Sou in a statement.

The festival normally attracted around 60,000 people every year. Hayrides were offered, as well as farm-styled food, pumpkin and produce-picking, entertainment and more.

Aloun Farms will still harvest its pumpkins throughout the month this year. The pumpkins will be available at partnered grocery stores across Oahu such as Don Quijote, Times, Safeway and Foodland.

The farm’s pumpkins and its produce can also be ordered online through the Hawaii Farm Bureau’s Farm to Car program.

Latest Stories on KHON2