Aloha to one of Kapiolani’s most beloved team members

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It seems like just yesterday when Winnie was introduced to all of us, when she carried on the Legacy of Tucker before her.

But now Winnie, and her handler, Dr. Wendi Major, are moving to the mainland

“Now Winnie is going to be spreading the aloha in the Northwest. I’m working in a pediatric clinic in Portland, Oregon. But we will be getting another hospital facility dog from Assistance Dogs of Hawaii for Kapiolani because the program will go on and on,” said Dr. Major.

Doctor Major says Assistance Dogs of Hawaii opened a second campus in Portland. And Winnie will continue her work in providing care to children and families there. A service Dr. Major calls invaluable.

“Honestly it’s some of the best medicine we offer. And I meant that sincerely what Tucker showed us when he started the program for Kapiolani, it was really proof that love comes in all forms including dogs and it changed the way we gave love and health care and support,” said Dr. Major.

While Winnie will be missed, so will Dr. Major. Who leaves a job, and more importantly families, she treats as her own.

“This has been a dream job for 16 years being a child psychologist for Kapi’olani Medical Center, for dream come true beyond my wildest expectations with the love and support and just being able to work with so many amazing families and the children and see them flourish. I’m gonna miss it so much,” she said.

Winnie’s last day of work will be Friday, Sept. 13. Kapiolani will hopefully be receiving a new dog trained by Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, in the next couple of months.