Aloha Stadium to allow empty beverage containers or flasks to help reduce the use of plastic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After this past Saturday’s near sellout at Aloha Stadium, work is now being done to re-fit the stadium in preparation of the University of Hawaii football team’s season opener.

Saturday, August 24 , the UH Rainbow Warriors will take on the Arizona Wildcats.

To help reduce plastic use, you can now bring in your beverage container or flask to the stadium.

Containers or flasks allowed have to be fully empty, 40 ounces or below and are not made of glass.

The stadium has water fountains throughout the concourse to refill water.

Kickoff is this Saturday at 4:30 p.m.