Aloha Authentic: Wākea St.

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Do you drive around our islands and see our street names and you don’t know what they mean?

Have you ever thought if we break down those street names and why try to dig out the history and stories from them that we can help and learn and deepen all our knowledge of Hawai’i together?

Well, our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment does just that by highlighting various streets around our pae ‘āina so that we can all learn about this special place we call Hawai’i together.

But of course, we also can learn the connection between our land and our Native Hawaiian people.

Now this week, we want to bring our attention to the beginning portion of Hawaiian stories so we can talk about Wākea st.