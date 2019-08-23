Allergy alert for undeclared egg in “Decorated Red Apple Cookies” sold in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Decorated Red Apple Cookies” are being voluntarily recalled by Southern Pacific Whole Foods Market stores.

The recall was issued because the product may contain undeclared egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The cookies were sold by the pound and available through 8/20/2019 at Whole Foods Market stores in the Southern Pacific region, specifically in Arizona, Southern California, Hawaii and southern Nevada.

The “Decorated Red Apple Cookie” was identified as a “Sugared Apple Cookie.”

One allergic reaction has been reported to date; the recall was initiated after a customer notified the store.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.