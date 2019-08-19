All westbound lanes on Farrington Hwy. near Kehau St. in Nanakuli are now open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on Farrington Highway near Kehau Steet in Nanakuli are now open after after an early morning crash.

HPD has confirmed the collision did involve a pedestrian.

According to officials, the pedestrian is not in critical condition.

All roads have been reopened as of 5:15 a.m.

————————————————————————————————————–

All westbound lanes on Farrington Highway near Kehau Street in Nanakuli are closed due to vehicle collision investigation.

Police are currently on scene.

Traffic is being rerouted to Auyoung to Mohihi Street.

