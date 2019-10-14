Alaka’i Hawaii Foodbank to host inaugural Black Out Hunger Pau Hana Fundraiser

On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, Hawaii Foodbank’s new Alaka‘i group of young professionals will host its inaugural Black Out Hunger event. The pau hana fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at DECK at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel.

“We’re excited to see our Alakaʻi leaders take charge by conceptualizing, planning and executing our first-ever Black Out Hunger event in support of the Hawaii Foodbank’s mission to end hunger in Hawaii,” said Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank.

Black Out Hunger affords young professionals and leaders in the local community the unique opportunity to network and connect while supporting Hawaii Foodbank’s mission. Guests are asked to wear all black to the event as a commitment to “blacking out” hunger in Hawaii.

General admission tickets are $75 and include pupus, drinks and one lucky draw ticket. Sponsorship levels include Advocate ($1,500 for six tickets), Leader ($2,500 for a table of eight), Community Champion ($5,000 for a table of eight with additional benefits), and Presenting Sponsor ($7,500).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.HawaiiFoodbank.org/BlackOutHunger.