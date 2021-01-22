Ala Wai flood project more expensive than expected

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced on Friday, Jan. 22, that a financial analysis on the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project resulted in a near-doubling of the initial estimated cost.

The increase — from $345 million to $651 million — is due to significant changes in the plan such as “the removal of debris and detention basins in the upper watersheds, addition of bypass structures at Woodlawn Bridge and at the Makiki Stream confluence, alterations to floodwalls/levees…and a consolidated pump station at the confluence of the Manoa-Palolo and Ala Wai Canal,” according to officials.

The USACE project is designed to protect many areas in town in the event of a catastrophic flood that overwhelms the Ala Wai canal.

The Army plans to unveil more details and a recommendation for its path forward in a report due in March, 2021.