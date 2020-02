HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Park improvements have been given the green light minus two controversial items.

The Honolulu City Council this week approved a special management area use permit for improvements at the park.

But the city must not build a playground or dog park noth of which drew concerns from the public.

The city also cannot reconfigure the parking on the mauka side of the park.

If a tree is removed, it must be re-planted or replaced.