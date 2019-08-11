Ala Moana Center celebrates 60 years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center is turning 60-years-old.

The mall’s birthday celebration started this afternoon at the Center Stage with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and recognizing some of the mall’s original tenants.

The mall is also selling a commemorative anniversary book at Barnes and Noble — “Ala Moana Center” by Kay Day.

We spoke to the book’s author, who attributes Ala Moana’s growth to the changing needs of the customers.

“Since it opened, Ala Moana has constantly changed. It’s never stayed the same and the reason it hasn’t stayed the same is bc the customers changed,” said author Kay Day.

“I know a lot of people don’t like the way it’s changed, too many fancy stores now. But the reality is tourism does drive our economy and it’s good for all of us,” she said.

Ala Moana Center first opened for business on August 13, 1959. The mall has actually been celebrating since July, offering 60 days of special promotions, entertainment, and special events.

Ala Moana Center attracts 52 million visits every year.