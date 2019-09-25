Airbnb searching for volunteers to travel to Antarctica

If you dream of traveling to Antarctica, Airbnb may have the opportunity of a lifetime for you.

The travel company is looking for five adventurous volunteers for its latest sabbatical program. In a partnership with Ocean Conservancy, Airbnb is launching a research mission to learn more about one of the most remote places on earth.

The chosen few will join an Antarctic scientist in her effort to understand how plastic pollution has spread across the world.

If you think you have what it takes to survive the cold climate, you have until October 8th to apply.