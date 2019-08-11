Ailing Navatek still hasn’t been removed months after it was dragged ashore

More than five months after it was impounded by the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the problematic Navatak Catamaran, also called Skye, is still sitting on the grass lot at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

The dilapidated vessel is a huge problem. The longer it sits at the entryway to Waikiki the more frustrated residents get.

Gordon Wood has lived in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor for years. He said something needs to be done.

“I personally would like to see it gone. It doesn’t belong in the harbor. It has never belonged in the harbor.”

David Moskowitz, lives right across the street from the Hawaii Prince Hotel. He has a birds-eye-view of the vessel from his apartment balcony.

“This is the entrance to Waikiki. Everybody in the world comes here and they see this scourge, this barge, this piece of garbage…And nothing gets done. It just sits there. I guess it’s a door stop for Waikiki.”

The 85-foot catamaran, has come to rest across from the Hawaii Prince Hotel at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

In the last week, the vessel’s base was tagged with graffiti. yet another symbol of neglect.

The state paid $35,000 to pull it ashore in May after it began to sink. The boat was deemed un-seaworthy and the owner Miraclei LLC was past due $16,000 in mooring fees.

The State auctioned it in June, but that plan failed.

“They tried to auction it, with a base price of $20,000 and nobody bid on it because if you look at it, it’s going to cost way more than that just to get it out of this harbor,” Wood said.

The price tag for removal won’t be cheap. And because the harbor is a recreational harbor, the people who live there are the ones who will ultimately pay for it.

“The recreational harbors are not supported by tax moneys at all. They’re supported entirely by the mooring fees that we pay for our boats. Snd so the money that went to haul that boat out of the water came from our mooring fees rather than going back into making improvements to the harbor. that really disturbs me,” Wood explained.

What’s worse, is that residents say people have been stealing things from the vessel, driving its value down even further.

“At night, you can see flashlights on the boat. I’ve seen it multiple times…I think perhaps everything that’s been stolen that can be stolen short of perhaps any kind of copper wiring has been taken, is just the shell of a boat,” Moskowitz explained.

He said it started happening shortly after the vessel was brought ashore.

Moskowitz said he has a sinking feeling the boat won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“I think it will be here for years.”