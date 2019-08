HONOLULU (KHON2) — An aggressive 10-foot shark was observed 20 yards from shore at Alii beach.

Signs have been posted.

The sighting has been confirmed by public safety officials, and the animal’s behavior and or size may represents a threat to people in the water.

If conditions change, or if the shark warning event needs to be extended, an update or cancellation will be issued from Hawaii Beach Safety Website at http://hawaiibeachsafety.com.