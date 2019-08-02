Again, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard most Googled candidate after presidential debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the second time, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard was the most searched candidate following a presidential debate.

She participated in night two of CNN’s debate Wednesday night, July 31, and made headlines for her attack on candidate Kamala Harris’s record as attorney general in San Francisco.

KHON2 learned that she was once again the most searched candidate on Google, which also happened after the debate in June.

Her campaign is currently suing Google after the tech giant suspended her Google Ad’s account for about six hours following that debate.