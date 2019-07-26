Adoptable cats and boba, Popoki + Tea will hold another pop-up on July 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to expand your family by a few paws, you’ll want to know about this event.

Popoki + Tea is hosting their next pop-up at Kaimuki Pet Supply Shop The Public Pet on Saturday, July 27.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. boba drinks and merchandise will be sold and adoptable kittens will be present for people to interact with.

This event will help rescue cats from the shop’s non-profit partner KAT Charities to get these cats to socialize and help them find permanent homes.

The shop has been doing free monthly cat cafe pop-ups at The Public Pet for

a year. They’re preparing to open their permanent location right next door to The Public Pet later in 2019.

Popoki + Tea helps give a public platform for rescued and abandoned cats that need homes. Smaller foster-based animal rescues like KAT Charities don’t have a physical shelter to adopt out rescue animals from, so the partnership is mutually beneficial.

Cat cafes are also a great opportunity to help cats get

socialized, and it gives great educational opportunity for the public.

You can follow them on Facebook or Instagram @popokiandtea, or visit popokiandtea.com.