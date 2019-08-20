Actor, Director, UH Professor, Terence Knapp has died

He was known as one of Hawaii’s treasures.

Actor, Director and UH Professor, Terence Knapp has died.

According to his good friend, David Farmer, Knapp died a week ago today at the age of 87.

Knapp won a Peabody Award in 1976 for his one-man show about Father Damien.

He was recognized by the Hawaii State Legislature as “Hawaii’s Adopted World Class Actor” for that role.

Knapp performed in numerous plays, including two that KHON News Anchor, Joe Moore wrote.

A memorial is planned for Knapp on September 8 at Our Lady of Peace Cathedral.