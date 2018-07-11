Some Marco Polo Residents hit with burglaries, deadline to move belongings

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After months of being shut out, residents are slowly being allowed back in after the Marco Polo fire. However adding insult to injury, one family believes burglars have been taking their things.

On top of that, the Sinoto family among other residents have to pack up decades worth of personal items by July 22 because of construction on their floor. The family says it's been extremely emotional and overwhelming.

Leigh Sinoto gave KHON2 a closer look at what the 27th floor of the Marco Polo building looks like now. Several of the units have been emptied. Plastic sheets and plywood cover most of the hallway that's been charred in the fire.

"It's just sad. I grew up here, ran through these hallways when I was a little kid with all my neighbors. Now I don't even recognize it," said Sinoto.

Most of the family's belongings were spared from the fire, except for the front entrance.

"Right after the fire, we came back up and we already noticed that a lot of our stuff was missing," said Sinoto.

They made a new door our of plywood with a lock on it, but despite that the family says they've been broken into a few more times.

What's missing now are Sinoto's mother's heirloom jewelry and his father's power tools, along with different electronics. Sinoto says his neighbors are experiencing the same problem.

"When we did made our police report, we're told that we weren't the only ones and they've been getting many calls from different unit owners," he said.

We reached out to the management company Associa about the burglaries and a spokesman told us they've placed supervisors on floors where work is being done and hired a security firm to patrol hallways to name a couple of changes.

Associa has said it also has worked to install door sensors on units; however, Sinoto says he has not seen any sensors. He says the security guards on his floor make all the residents check in and out on a sign up sheet, but doesn't know how that helps with the issue.

"It's funny because we are the residents and we are the ones given the hardest time going in and out our own units," Sinoto said.

Sinoto and his family are now left picking up the pieces. For the past year, they've been living at their grandfather's house and recently found out that they need to clear all their belongings because construction is about to begin.

"Basically 40 years plus of stuff trying to get it out," said Sinoto.

The family is forced to wear masks because of the lingering dust, ash, and stench from the fire. Access to the 27th floor is not easy. Sinoto has to use both the elevator and stairs to get to his unit.

Sinoto has hoped for a little more help and more compassion from Associa.

"When we do ask for help they just say it has to come all out of our pocket," said Sinoto. "If anything provide us with storage to put our stuff or help us maybe dispose of our garbage. Have people to help us move out, anything, but nothing has been offered to us."

"As another human being, wouldn't you rather help someone or try to put yourself in our shoes," Sinoto said. "I want to ask them 'If this happened to you, you would want someone to help you, right?' It hasn't happened to them, so they cannot understand."

Associa tells us removing contents from units is the responsibility of the residents. Work is set to begin on the 26th and 27th floors on July 22. A spokesman said in a statement: