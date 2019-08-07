Accused Mililani shooter in court Wednesday morning

The man who is accused of shooting a 46-year-old man in Mililani Monday morning has been charged with several offenses including: 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree robbery, auto theft and firearms charges.

Isaiah Kaisa was charged on Tuesday and was in court Wednesday morning.

His bail has been set at $500,000.

The victim was sitting in his truck early Monday morning with a friend when two masked men approached the truck.

The passenger, who witnessed the shooting, said that the gunman asked for the victim’s belongings. When the victim refused, the gunman fired three rounds, hitting the victim twice in the stomach.

The gunman then pushed the victim out of the driver’s seat and drove off in the vehicle, not realizing that the witness was still in the passenger’s seat. She was eventually allowed to flee.

Police caught the suspect about an hour later near Leeward Community College.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The witness was not hurt.