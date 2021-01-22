Accessibility, infrastructure improvements begin at several Oahu parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced on Friday, Jan. 22, that improvements to park accessibility, infrastructure and certain amenities have begun at several City park locations on Oahu.

The parks currently being improved include Waialua District Park, Foster Botanical Garden, Makaha, Kauluwela and Kamehameha community parks — with funding assistance coming in part from Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The DPR director-designate said, she is encouraged to see the projects moving forward.

“I am encouraged to see these improvement projects moving forward in communities around the island, and am also grateful for the federal support in these efforts. Our parks are the common areas that unite us and have the potential to bring out the best of our ‘ohana spirit. “Having well-maintained and accessible parks is something we should all expect, and our motto of ‘Adding Quality to Life’ applies equitably to every community we serve. We appreciate the patience of park users as these facilities are temporarily unavailable while the improvements are being made.” Laura Thielen, DPR director-designate

The improvements to Waialua District Park and Foster Botanical Garden are largely focused on increasing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility. The project in Waialua will construct a ramp in the pool area and install a gym elevator.

The project at Foster will improve sloped areas, walkways, ramps, bench seating and access to the community garden. Upgraded parking and improvements to signage are also planned for the Garden.

The Foster and Waialua projects are scheduled to be completed in fall, 2021.

The project at Makaha Community Park mainly provides upgrades to the comfort station, multi-purpose room and the connecting utilities. ADA-accessibility for the comfort station and pathways will also be addressed in the Makaha project.

The project in Makaha is scheduled to be completed in summer, 2021.

The Kauluwela and Kamehameha community parks in Kalihi are receiving renovations such as parking lot reconstruction, recreation building restoration, irrigation repairs and improved ADA-accessibility.

Both projects in Kalihi are scheduled to finish in fall, 2021.

The five projects have a combined construction cost of almost $8.46 million, 36.3% of which is funded by CDBG. Park facilities not already closed due to pandemic restrictions will experience closures while construction is ongoing.