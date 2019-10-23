A young boy followed onto the bus to his house, what your kids should do to stay safe

HONOLULU (KHON2) An 11-year-old boy was followed from his school, onto TheBus, to his house Monday afternoon. Thankfully, he is okay, but it’s a reminder of how important it is to teach children what to do when they feel unsafe.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said she was on TheBus when she saw the boy being harassed by the woman.

“I was just concerned more than anything. But I was definitely keeping an eye on him.”

The woman who was pursuing the boy had followed him onto TheBus next to Washington Middle School on King Street.

The witness said the woman looked like she was on drugs, and not in her right mind.

“That’s when (the woman) started shouting, ‘I don’t want anybody to get you! Where is your mom and dad? I’m going to take you home,'” the witness said.

The witness said the boy didn’t do anything. He just kept staring straight ahead.

“That was scary to me because he just kind of sat there,” the witness explained.

“I just thought that (the woman) was like the usual people that are here on drugs that are going to talk and then go somewhere else. But then she actually started walking with him. And I was like, OK, that’s not supposed to happen.”

The witness and another man followed the boy and the woman off the bus near King Street and University Avenue.

“And then (the woman) picked up the little boy and he said put him down the first time. But then, I think she was trying to grab him by his ankles,” the witness said.

That’s when the witness and the man intervened and called police. The woman was arrested and released on $500 bail.

Ralph Faufata, Vice President of Oahu Transit Services said the key is letting the bus driver know what’s going on.

“Always remember that the bus driver is your friend. He is the captain of the ship,” Faufata said.

KHON: “If a child is being followed on to the bus what’s the first thing that they should do?”

“The first thing they should do is inform the bus operator and the bus operator can call the proper authorities. And they should stay close to the bus operator in case the individual does try and come and do something to them,” Faufata said.

He also suggested that kids riding alone sit closer to the front of the bus.

“Or even if you can’t sit, stand close to the front in close proximity to the operator.”

Faufata said the key is if you see something, say something.

Click here for more tips on how to stay safe while riding TheBus.

The Department of Education sent a letter home to parents Tuesday afternoon letting them know about the incident.