A time capsule containing 50 years of Hawaii State Capitol history will soon be installed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 50 years of Hawaii State Capitol history will be placed in a new time capsule.

The time capsule will be a part of the State Capitol 50th anniversary celebration activities. It will be installed in the northwest corner column of the Capitol rotunda and the original bronze dedication plaque will be reinstalled.

The Capitol was dedicated on March 15, 1969 and a time capsule installed as part of the ceremonies. In preparation for the 50th Anniversary Commemoration program held on March 15, 2019, the original copper time capsule was removed and opened, and the contents displayed at the event.

The new stainless steel time capsule will be placed in the same location at the Capitol, and is expected to be opened in 50 years for the Capitol Centennial in 2069.

The time capsule will be installed at the State Capitol Rotunda and Senate Gallery on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The August 21 event will include guest speakers and the official sealing and placement of the new time capsule.